امریکہ میں غیر قانونی تارکین وطن کے خلاف چھوٹے پیمانے پر پکڑ دھکڑ

امریکی حکام نے غیر قانونی طور پر قیام پذیر تاریکین وطن کی گرفتاریوں کے لیے چھوٹے پیمانے پر چھاپے مارنا شروع کردیے۔

امریکہ کے صدر ڈونلڈ ٹرمپ نے غیر قانونی طور پر مقیم تارکین وطن کو واپس اپنے ملکوں میں بھیجنے کے لیے گزشتہ ماہ بذریعہ ٹویٹ اعلان کیا تھا۔

اس سے قبل امیگریشن جج نے حکم دیا تھا کہ حالیہ دنوں میں 10 شہروں میں آنے والے سیکڑوں خاندانوں کو واپس بھیجا جائے۔

تاریکین وطن اور ان کے وکلا بڑے پیمانے پر پکڑ دھکڑ کے خدشے سے پہلے ہی چوکنا تھے تاہم حکام کی جانب سے چند شہروں میں چھوٹے پیمانے پر گرفتاریوں کے لیے چھاپوں کی اطلاعات ہیں۔

“We are doing targeted enforcement actions against specific individuals who have had their day in immigration court and have been ordered removed by an immigration judge,” Acting Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) Director Matt Albence told Fox News when asked for an update.

Mary Bauer at the Southern Poverty Law Center (SPLC) said there were no confirmed operations in large Southern cities such as Atlanta.

There also were no reports of arrests from the American Immigration Council, which has lawyers on standby to give legal advice at the country’s largest family migrant detention center in Dilley, Texas.

“Immigrants and immigrant communities all over the country are in hiding and people are living in these terrified, terrorized ways, because that is the point of this whole action, whether enforcement actions take place or not,” said Bauer, the SPLC’s deputy legal director.